OSLO: One in five cars on Norway´s roads are electric, a share that has doubled in less than three years, the Norwegian Electric Vehicle Association said on Monday.
“The snowball is rolling faster and faster and a growing number of good electric car models are on Norway´s roads”, the head of the association, Christina Bu, said on its website.
While it took almost 10 years for the country´s electric car fleet to go from zero to 10 percent of the market -- a level reached in March 2020 -- it took less than three years for the share to then double to 20 percent, the body said.
A market share of 30 percent could be reached within two years, it said. By comparison, 0.64 percent of cars on France´s roads were electric, according to French government figures from January 2021.
CAIRO: Human Rights Watch on Monday accused the European Union’s border and coast guard agency of being complicit in...
LONDON: Kosovo and Serbia must de-escalate a tense situation in the region, the European Union’s foreign policy...
SYDNEY: Two police officers were among three people killed in a shooting in the Australian state of Queensland,...
LONDON: British Conservative politicians on Monday launched two campaigns to address concerns about the direction of...
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: The Israeli military on Monday acknowledged that its troops fatally shot a teenage...
TEHRAN: Iran on Monday sanctioned the heads of the UK´s domestic spy agency and military along with British and...
Comments