OSLO: One in five cars on Norway´s roads are electric, a share that has doubled in less than three years, the Norwegian Electric Vehicle Association said on Monday.

“The snowball is rolling faster and faster and a growing number of good electric car models are on Norway´s roads”, the head of the association, Christina Bu, said on its website.

While it took almost 10 years for the country´s electric car fleet to go from zero to 10 percent of the market -- a level reached in March 2020 -- it took less than three years for the share to then double to 20 percent, the body said.

A market share of 30 percent could be reached within two years, it said. By comparison, 0.64 percent of cars on France´s roads were electric, according to French government figures from January 2021.