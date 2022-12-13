Three killed in attack on Nigerian election office

LAGOS: Three gunmen were killed early on Monday when police repelled an assault on an election office in Nigeria´s southeast, police said, in the latest violence in the restive region.

The attack on the main office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Owerri, capital of Imo state, followed similar assaults less than three months to next year´s presidential vote.

Nigerians will go to the ballot box in February to elect a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari, a former army commander who is stepping down after two terms in office. Recent attacks on INEC offices, particularly in the southeast where separatist groups are active, and violence by armed criminal gangs are raising concerns over electoral violence.