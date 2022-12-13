Mental illness surge among Swiss girls, young women

GENEVA: Young Swiss women and girls were hospitalised at an “unprecedented” rate last year for mental health issues, the national statistics office said on Monday, indicating the pandemic took a particularly heavy toll on this group.

For the first time, mental disorders rose in 2021 to become the main cause of hospitalisation among young people aged 10 to 24 in Switzerland, ahead of injuries, the country´s Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said.

Mental health woes among young people in Switzerland, as elsewhere, have been growing for a while, with mental health-related hospitalisations in that age group rising on average 3.4 percent each year between 2012 and 2019.

But last year, FSO´s analysis pointed to a spectacular 26-percent rise in hospital admissions of girls and young women for mental and behavioural issues. “This increase is really unprecedented,” Tania Andreani of FSO´s health section said.