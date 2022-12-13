Three boys die after falling into frozen lake in UK

LONDON: Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 have died and another boy remains in critical condition after they fell into an icy lake near Birmingham, central England, police said on Monday.

“Three boys have tragically died after falling into the lake at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull yesterday afternoon,” West Midlands Police said in a statement. The boys suffered a cardiac arrest and were rushed to hospital after being pulled from the water.

“Sadly, they could not be revived and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this deeply devastating time,” said police. “A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital.”

Witnesses reported seeing other children on the lake, which froze during a cold snap that has hit swathes of Britain, but police have not reported anyone else missing. Emergency services were quickly on the scene, with fire and police officers wading into the frozen water in their uniforms, Solihull Superintendent Richard Harris said in a news conference.

One officer attempted to punch through the ice to get to the boys, he added. Harris said the families were “absolutely devastated” and the fact it occurred during the Christmas period “adds to the tragedy”.

Identities of the victims will not be released until the families agree to do so, he added. The tragedy came as the UK was hit by heavy snow and freezing conditions, causing major travel disruption, on the eve of a national rail strike on Tuesday that was already expected to bring the country to a grinding halt.