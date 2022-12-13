‘European democracy is under attack’: Roberta Metsola addresses EU Parliament corruption scandal

STRASBOURG, France: Roberta Metsola, the President of the European Parliament, warned on Monday that there would be “no impunity” for those found guilty of corruption as she addressed what is perhaps the gravest graft scandal to hit the hemicycle in recent years.

“Make no mistake, the European Parliament, dear colleague, is under attack. European democracy is under attack,” Metsolsa said during the opening of December’s plenary session. She also announced a reform process on lobbying and transparency rules.

Eva Kaili, one of the Parliament’s vice presidents, was arrested on Friday by Belgian police as part of a “major investigation” and has been charged with participation in a criminal organisation, money laundering and corruption.

Kaili, who sat with the socialist group, is suspected of illicit lobbying in favour of a Persian Gulf state, which Belgian media has identified as Qatar, the controversial host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Greek MEP was reportedly “caught in the act,” the only circumstance that triggers an immediate revocation of parliamentary immunity. Five men, including Kaili’s husband, Francesco Giorgi, who works as a parliamentary assistant, and former MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri, were also taken in for questioning.

On top of that, the house of a Belgian MEP, whose name has not been divulged by the authorities, was raided over the weekend. Metsola had to fly back from Malta in order to be present for the police search, a legal requirement under Belgian law, a spokesperson said.

A wide-ranging internal investigation has been launched, Metsola said, and the parliament will continue to fully cooperate with and support the Belgian authorities´ probe.“I must choose my words carefully in a manner that does not jeopardise ongoing investigations or in any way undermines the presumption of innocence, and I will,” she told the parliament as it met in Strasbourg.

“So, if my fury, my anger, my sorrow do not come across, please be assured that they are very much present.” “These malign actors linked to autocratic third countries have allegedly weaponised NGOs, unions, individuals, assistants and members of the European Parliament in an effort to subvert our processes.”

And, in a setback to Qatar´s diplomatic ambitions, she announced that she would send a report on allowing Qatari citizens an EU visa waiver back to committee, delaying or derailing a decision.

Kaili, who travelled to Qatar ahead of the World Cup and praised the Gulf state´s labour reforms, had been lobbying for the visa waiver to be adopted. Investigators said “bags of cash” were found at her house.

Police searches were also carried out in Italy on Sunday with the support of Eurojust, the Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office revealed on Monday. Twenty searches were carried out in total, including 19 in private homes and one in the offices of the European Parliament. Kaili’s office remained sealed on Monday.