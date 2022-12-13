PSF converts 4 int’l events into nationals

KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has converted four international satellite events into national championships.
According to details, PSF earlier announced to hold four international satellite events for senior, junior under-17 and under-19 categories this month in Islamabad. But the federation has decided to hold only national championships for the said categories. Now, two national championships for senior players and a masters’ event (for above 40) will be held from December 23-25 while junior events (under-11, 13, 15, 17, 19) will be held from December 25-28.
