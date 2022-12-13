Mamoon wins KL Junior Open title

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Mamoon Khan won the under-11 title in REDtone 14th KL Junior Open in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday. He stunned top seed Ayaan Dhanuka from India 11-6, 11-7, 11-1 in the final to claim the title. However, Umar Afzal Khan lost to Malaysia’s Upendraa Sarawanan 11-9, 8-11, 6-11, 7-11 to secure 24th position in the under-13 category. Kumail Tariq finished among the 49-64 places in the under-17 category.