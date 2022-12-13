PTF names U-14 team for Asian events

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Monday named a three-member boys’ (14 and under) team for the ITF Asian Development Championships to be held in Bangladesh from December 19, 2022 and the Asia/Oceania Pre-Qualifying event of the WJT 14 and team event to be held in Sri Lanka from February 6-11, 2023.
In total, seven players were invited for the trials. Nabeel Ali Qayum finished 4th in the trials and will be the reserve player for the WJT event. As per the tournament’s rules and regulations, the top two players will be participating in Bangladesh and they will be accompanied by experienced certified coach Khalid Mehmood Khan, whereas the top three players will be participating in Sri Lanka. The team included Hamza Roman, Abubakar Talha and Amir Muhammad Khan Mazari.
