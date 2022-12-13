Balochistan record first win in Pakistan Cup

KARACHI: Sindh on Monday tasted their second defeat on the trot when they were conquered by Balochistan by four runs on D/L method in their second round fixture of the Pakistan Cup 2022-2023 here at the SBP Sports Complex.

Sindh posted 288 all out in the allotted 50 overs with Saim Ayub top-scoring 79 which came off 75 balls and had eight fours and one six. Danish Aziz chipped in with 74 not out off 84 deliveries, striking five fours and two sixes.

Sharjeel Khan made a brisk 28-ball 35 with six fours and Mir Hamza in the end scored 44-ball 39 which contained two sixes and the same number of fours. In response when Balochistan reached 254-5 in 46 overs at bad light intervened and so D/L was applied under which Balochistan won the show by four runs. Left-handed batsman Ali Waqas was the star performer for Balochistan as he went on to hit a superb unbeaten 121 off 122 balls, hammering ten fours and three sixes.

At one stage Balochistan were gasping at 49-4. However Ali Waqas shared 129 for the fifth wicket stand with Bismillah Khan (54) to revive the innings. Bismilah struck five fours in his 60-ball knock. Ali then put on another vital 76 for the sixth wicket unbroken association with Amad Butt who hammered a 32-ball 39 not out, smacking three huge sixes and one four. Ali Waqas was declared as man of the match for his match-winning century. Meanwhile in the other fixture here at the UBL Sports Complex Khyber Pakhtunkhwa notched their first win when they overpowered Southern Punjab by six wickets.

KP achieved the 183-run target in the 39th over after losing four wickets. Kamran Ghulam top-scored 98 not out which came off 102 balls and had five sixes and five fours. Earlier, Southern Punjab piled-up 182 all out in the 45th over with Arafat Minhas scoring 32. Sharoon Siraj and Imran Rafique made 28 each.

Fast bowler Ihsanullah picked 4-42 in 9.3 overs while Mohammad Imran Junior and Khalid Usman got two wickets each. Ihsanullah was adjudged as man of the match for his solid bowling.

Here at the NBP Sports Complex, Central Punjab galloped to their second consecutive win when they bulldozed Northern by 73 runs. Central Punjab posted 359-7 with opener Tayyab Tahir top-scoring 96 off 91 balls which featured seven fours and five sixes.

He added 117 for the opening stand with M. Faizan who belted a 54-ball 50 with six fours and he then shared 77 for the second wicket with Ahmed Shehzad who fell for a 60-ball 54 which contained five fours and one six.

Northern, in response, were restricted to 286-9 with Haider Ali scoring a 62-ball 55, smashing five sixes. Mubasir Khan made a 54-ball 44 with four fours and one six while Mehran Mumtaz made a 45-ball 46 with two fours and two sixes.

Meanwhile in the Cricket Association Challenge 2022-2023 Northern beat Central Punjab by eight wickets here at the TMC Ground. Northern chased the 221-run target in the 35th over thanks to a 119 not out from Hasan Raza, who cracked 12 fours and two sixes in his 96-ball knock.