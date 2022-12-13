Women’s prayer areas

I am writing this letter to bring into notice the inconvenience caused to women due to the lack of prayer areas for women in all the major cities of this Islamic republic. Female prayer areas are only available in a handful of mosques across Pakistan. A female prayer area should be present in at least one main mosque of every sector or block with visible sign boards for the information of the public. It will help women offer prayers at their designated times, as prayers are obligatory for men and women both, equally.

I request the city governments to take immediate action regarding this important matter. The district governments may also identify the mosques where female prayer facilities are available, along with their location, on their websites.

Farah Mirza

Islamabad