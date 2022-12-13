Under the smog

In a sad and shocking turn of events for the ‘City of Gardens’, Lahore has officially been declared the most polluted city on earth. Its residents are living under a dark cloud of toxic smog, struggling to breathe and see.
The smog leaves the people of the city highly vulnerable to respiratory problems, eye infections and accidents, due to the low visibility. The Punjab government must address the root cause of this smog and come up with a long-term plan to reduce the levels of air pollution in Lahore.
Shakir KB
Turbat
I am writing this letter to bring into notice the inconvenience caused to women due to the lack of prayer areas for...
Private schools have become a booming business in Pakistan. However, one would guess otherwise if they were to look at...
NADRA is a very important institution. However, there are several issues plaguing the organization that prevent it...
As inflation tightens its grip on our country, more and more families are falling into poverty. The Ehsaas and BISP...
This refers to the letter ‘Black lungs’ by Rameesa Zeb Aslam. The letter takes us through life in a smog besieged...
I would like to thank the Russian government for offering Pakistan a helping hand during these times of crises. Our...
Comments