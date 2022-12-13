Under the smog

In a sad and shocking turn of events for the ‘City of Gardens’, Lahore has officially been declared the most polluted city on earth. Its residents are living under a dark cloud of toxic smog, struggling to breathe and see.

The smog leaves the people of the city highly vulnerable to respiratory problems, eye infections and accidents, due to the low visibility. The Punjab government must address the root cause of this smog and come up with a long-term plan to reduce the levels of air pollution in Lahore.

Shakir KB

Turbat