Tuesday December 13, 2022
Exploiting teachers

Private schools have become a booming business in Pakistan. However, one would guess otherwise if they were to look at what they pay their teachers. Despite collecting eye-watering fees from parents, these schools tend to pay their teachers a pittance. The government needs to set some standards for this industry.

The owners of these private schools cannot simply keep all the profit to themselves and should be mandated to pay their teachers fairly.

Bilal Mumtaz

Turbat

