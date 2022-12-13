Exploiting teachers

Private schools have become a booming business in Pakistan. However, one would guess otherwise if they were to look at what they pay their teachers. Despite collecting eye-watering fees from parents, these schools tend to pay their teachers a pittance. The government needs to set some standards for this industry.
The owners of these private schools cannot simply keep all the profit to themselves and should be mandated to pay their teachers fairly.
Bilal Mumtaz
Turbat
I am writing this letter to bring into notice the inconvenience caused to women due to the lack of prayer areas for...
In a sad and shocking turn of events for the ‘City of Gardens’, Lahore has officially been declared the most...
NADRA is a very important institution. However, there are several issues plaguing the organization that prevent it...
As inflation tightens its grip on our country, more and more families are falling into poverty. The Ehsaas and BISP...
This refers to the letter ‘Black lungs’ by Rameesa Zeb Aslam. The letter takes us through life in a smog besieged...
I would like to thank the Russian government for offering Pakistan a helping hand during these times of crises. Our...
Comments