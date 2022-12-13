Fixing NADRA

NADRA is a very important institution. However, there are several issues plaguing the organization that prevent it from giving the public the quality of service it deserves. First, NADRA offices always appear to be understaffed, relative to the large amounts of customers they receive every day. This leads to delays and makes the process of issuing and updating CNICs more onerous than it should be. Second, I have often detected a pattern of favouritism during my visits to NADRA offices. Friends and family of the officers often do not have to wait in line and get other forms of preferential treatment as well.
Finally, the NADRA officers and other staff can be quite rude and impatient in their dealings with the public. Many who visit NADRA are illiterate or unfamiliar with the procedures and paperwork. Rather than guiding these citizens in an understanding manner, the staff treats them in a very insulting manner. NADRA should pay very serious attention to these problems as it is a public institution, paid for buy our taxes. They have a duty to go the extra mile for those that require their services.
Gull Bhutto
Ubauro
