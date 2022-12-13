No dithering

This refers to the letter ‘Black lungs’ (December 10, 2022) by Rameesa Zeb Aslam. The letter takes us through life in a smog besieged Lahore. From what is written in the letter, it seems that Lahore is becoming uninhabitable.

While many will dismiss this as a seasonal occurrence that will pass with time, I feel that that would be a huge error. If we do not solve this problem now, things could become even more dangerous next year, creating yet another deadly crisis for Pakistan.

Sattar Samad

Turbat