No dithering

This refers to the letter ‘Black lungs’ (December 10, 2022) by Rameesa Zeb Aslam. The letter takes us through life in a smog besieged Lahore. From what is written in the letter, it seems that Lahore is becoming uninhabitable.
While many will dismiss this as a seasonal occurrence that will pass with time, I feel that that would be a huge error. If we do not solve this problem now, things could become even more dangerous next year, creating yet another deadly crisis for Pakistan.
Sattar Samad
Turbat
I am writing this letter to bring into notice the inconvenience caused to women due to the lack of prayer areas for...
In a sad and shocking turn of events for the ‘City of Gardens’, Lahore has officially been declared the most...
Private schools have become a booming business in Pakistan. However, one would guess otherwise if they were to look at...
NADRA is a very important institution. However, there are several issues plaguing the organization that prevent it...
As inflation tightens its grip on our country, more and more families are falling into poverty. The Ehsaas and BISP...
I would like to thank the Russian government for offering Pakistan a helping hand during these times of crises. Our...
Comments