 
close
Tuesday December 13, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

No dithering

December 13, 2022

This refers to the letter ‘Black lungs’ (December 10, 2022) by Rameesa Zeb Aslam. The letter takes us through life in a smog besieged Lahore. From what is written in the letter, it seems that Lahore is becoming uninhabitable.

While many will dismiss this as a seasonal occurrence that will pass with time, I feel that that would be a huge error. If we do not solve this problem now, things could become even more dangerous next year, creating yet another deadly crisis for Pakistan.

Sattar Samad

Turbat

Comments