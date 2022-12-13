Counting on others

I would like to thank the Russian government for offering Pakistan a helping hand during these times of crises. Our nation is teetering on the edge of default. Hence, Russia’s offer to sell us fuel at a discount may prove to be a lifesaver.

However, we cannot rely on other countries to bail us out every time. The root of our economic crisis is our dependence on expensive imports. From commercial goods to energy, we need to start meeting our needs on our own if we are to end our permacrisis.

Zainab Aliahmed

Turbat