Leadership curse

Our economic woes can be traced all the way back to Partition. This country has only ever flirted with the idea of prosperity. This sad saga is down to the poor quality of our leaders.
We have been cursed with a series of rulers who put personal advancement and enrichment before national progress. One only has to look at the progress Bangladesh, formerly East Pakistan, has made since its independence to see how far we have fallen and what a difference good leadership can make.
Waseem Ahmed Baloch
Sukkur
I am writing this letter to bring into notice the inconvenience caused to women due to the lack of prayer areas for...
In a sad and shocking turn of events for the ‘City of Gardens’, Lahore has officially been declared the most...
Private schools have become a booming business in Pakistan. However, one would guess otherwise if they were to look at...
NADRA is a very important institution. However, there are several issues plaguing the organization that prevent it...
As inflation tightens its grip on our country, more and more families are falling into poverty. The Ehsaas and BISP...
This refers to the letter ‘Black lungs’ by Rameesa Zeb Aslam. The letter takes us through life in a smog besieged...
Comments