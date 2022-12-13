Leadership curse

Our economic woes can be traced all the way back to Partition. This country has only ever flirted with the idea of prosperity. This sad saga is down to the poor quality of our leaders.

We have been cursed with a series of rulers who put personal advancement and enrichment before national progress. One only has to look at the progress Bangladesh, formerly East Pakistan, has made since its independence to see how far we have fallen and what a difference good leadership can make.

Waseem Ahmed Baloch

Sukkur