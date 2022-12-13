Rudderless candidates

According to reports, less than two per cent of candidates passed the 2022 CSS examinations. There are many reasons behind this incredibly high failure rate. In my opinion, one of the main reasons lies behind the motivations of those who take the CSS. Many candidates turn to the civil services not because they have a strong desire to do public-sector work or feel they have the aptitude for bureaucratic jobs. Rather, many candidates are simply looking for a way out of the more volatile private sector. The civil service is seen as a safe haven of job stability.

Those unable to make it in the private sector and others who do not know which path to take are attracted to the CSS. I would say they are taking the exam for all the wrong reasons and that is connected to the high failure rate. In order to succeed in an endeavour, one must have an aptitude and passion for it. Undertaking something simply because you do not know what else to do is a recipe for failure.

Ali Raza Memon

Moro