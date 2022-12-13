New normal?

Recently, data gathered by the WHO has shown that 90 per cent of the earth’s population breathes in air with high levels of pollutants. In addition, the WHO has also determined that up to seven million deaths can be linked to air pollution worldwide. There can be no clearer demonstration of the price that humanity has to pay for polluting the planet and exploiting its resources regardless of the consequences. As the pollution and exploitation grow, the death toll will only continue to mount and our health will worsen. By now, most of us are aware of the conditions in Lahore and all of us know of the destruction caused by the recent floods. If we do not begin to take immediate steps to counteract pollution and climate change, the scenes we are witnessing in Lahore and the flood-hit areas of Pakistan will become the norm across the world.

Faraz Hassan

Chiniot