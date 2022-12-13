CITY PULSE

Sweet Dreams
The AAN Art Space & Museum is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Sarah Kazmi. Titled ‘Sweet Dreams’, the show will run at the gallery until December 16. Contact 0300-3618501 for more information.
A Bid for Security
ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Hina Tabassum and Ayet Tanveer. Titled ‘A Bid for Security’, the show will run at the gallery until December 16. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
Siyah, Safed o Siyahi
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ayesha Naveed, Fahim Rao, Muhammad Asif Sharif, Noreen Ali, Ramsha Rubbani, Saadia Hussain, Sadqain and Shireen Rasul. Titled ‘Siyah, Safed o Siyahi’, the show will run at the gallery until December 15. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.
Child of Empire
The Citizens Archive of Pakistan is holding screenings of ‘Child of Empire’, a virtual reality experience by Project Dastaan, at ArtChowk the Gallery until December 24. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
Seba
The Chawkandi Art gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mussarat Arif. Titled ‘Seba’, the show will run at the gallery until December 14. Contact 021-35373582 for more information.
100 Din Chor Kay
The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting a farce in which an unemployed man who has been duping the government into receiving welfare is visited by an official for verification. Titled ‘100 Din Chor Kay’, the play will be performed at 8pm until December 16 at Auditorium 1. Contact 0300-0802397 for more information.
Continuance
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ghulam Mohammad. Titled ‘Continuance’, the show will run at the gallery from December 13 to December 22. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
