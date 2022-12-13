DG Ministry of Foreign Affairs Japan, meets PJBF

KARACHI: Yutaka Arima, Director General Southwest Asian Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Japan called on Kalim Farooqui, Chairman Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF) during his brief stay in Karachi enroute to Islamabad.
His delegation included Tsutsumi Taro, Director, Keiko Ikemoto, Assistant Director and Yasushi Nakagawa Acting Consul General, Consulate General of Japan in Karachi.
During the meeting with him, Kalim Farooqui was assisted by Tetsuya Suematsu, Senior Vice Chairman PJBF, Kazunori Yamaguchi, Country Director, Japan External Trade Organization, Kazuteru Mihara, COO Japanese Association of Commerce & Industry (JACI), Syed Feroz Alam Shah, Director PJBF and Advisor to the Board of Investment (BOI) and the Ministry of Information Technology (MOIT) and Murtaza Mandviwalla, Director and Secretary General of PJBF. In his opening remarks, Kalim Farooqui welcomed the delegation for meeting PJBF and choosing to stop over in Karachi, the economic and business hub of Pakistan.
