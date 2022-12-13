Three suspects who killed Rangers soldier caught in Malir raid

The Malir district police on Monday arrested three members of a gang of robbers over their alleged involvement in the murder of a Rangers soldier and many innocent citizens during mugging bids.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Ali Bahadur said an intelligence-based raid was carried out in Kohi Goth of Shah Latif Town. On seeing the police, the suspects opened fire on them. In retaliation, the police also opened fire on them and arrested Abdul Latif, Bakht Ali, and Sajid, while Mehboob Mirani managed to escape the scene.

In October, the officer said the suspects had randomly opened fire during which two Rangers personnel were injured and later one of them succumbed to his gunshot wound. The suspects were also involved in several street crime cases in Shah Latif, Sukhan, Steel Town, Sharafi Goth, Landhi and Malir City. They had been arrested by the Korangi Industrial Area, Ibrahim Hyderi, Zaman Town, Saudabad, and Shah Latif police but were released on bail. Weapons, a stolen rickshaw, a motorcycle, mobile phones and cash were recovered from their possession, the police added