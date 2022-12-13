Aseefa praises German govt, people for helping flood victims

German Ambassador in Pakistan Alfred Granas called on Aseefa Bhutto Zardari at the Bilawal House on Monday and the two exchanged views about issues of mutual interest, including the anti-polio campaign in Pakistan and Germany’s invaluable support for the programme.

Aseefa appreciated the government and people of Germany for extending cooperation and contributing to relief for the people affected by the unprecedented rains and devastating floods in Pakistan, particularly in the Sindh province, earlier this year.

She said Germany had always supported Pakistan and stressed the need for expanding the friendly ties between the two nations for mutual economic benefits. Pakistan’s potential for green energy and the importance of diversifying the country’s energy portfolio was also raised at the meeting. They discussed the importance of human resource development and Germany’s support for vocational training programmes across Pakistan.

Ambassador Granas was accompanied by Consul General Dr Rudiger Lotz and First Secretary Christian Boettcher, while Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho and Adviser to Chief Minister on Law and Spokesman for Sindh Government Murtaza Wahab assisted Aseefa.