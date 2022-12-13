Man shot dead outside home

A man was gunned down in the Shah Latif area, while the body of a woman was found in Sohrab Goth on Monday.

Adnan Rafiq, 32, was standing outside his house in Marvi Goth late on Monday night when two men riding a motorcycle shot and killed him and sped away. Responding to information, police rushed to the spot with rescue teams and took the injured to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where the man was pronounced dead. The victim suffered bullet wounds to his upper torso.

Police said they were investigating various aspects of the incident to establish motive. Separately, the body of an unknown woman was found along the SITE Superhighway police limits. Police said the body of the woman, aged around 30 years, was eight to nine days old and found in bushes in Dildad Goth near the Jamali Bridge of Sohrab Goth. After completing the legal formalities, the body was moved to hospital for a postmortem examination.