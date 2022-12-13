Another minor girl found murdered

The body of a six-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered, was found in Gulshan-e-Maymar late on Monday night.

Police said the victim was tortured and her body was dumped near the bushes around an Afghan camp. Police took the deceased to a hospital for a postmortem examination. According to preliminary information, the girl was the daughter of Musa, a disabled person, and the family lived in the Afghan camp.

According to residents of the area, the girl had been missing since Monday evening when she went outside for playing. They searched her in the area, but all in vain. Late on Monday night, they found her body at some distance from the camp.

The victim was the fourth of six siblings. Police said the girl was suspected to have been raped, but they were waiting for the doctors’ report. This is the third incident of rape and murder of a minor girl in the last four days in the city.