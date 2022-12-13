Another minor girl found murdered

The body of a six-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered, was found in Gulshan-e-Maymar late on Monday night.
Police said the victim was tortured and her body was dumped near the bushes around an Afghan camp. Police took the deceased to a hospital for a postmortem examination. According to preliminary information, the girl was the daughter of Musa, a disabled person, and the family lived in the Afghan camp.
According to residents of the area, the girl had been missing since Monday evening when she went outside for playing. They searched her in the area, but all in vain. Late on Monday night, they found her body at some distance from the camp.
The victim was the fourth of six siblings. Police said the girl was suspected to have been raped, but they were waiting for the doctors’ report. This is the third incident of rape and murder of a minor girl in the last four days in the city.
Sweet DreamsThe AAN Art Space & Museum is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Sarah Kazmi. Titled ‘Sweet...
KARACHI: Yutaka Arima, Director General Southwest Asian Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Japan called...
The Malir district police on Monday arrested three members of a gang of robbers over their alleged involvement in the...
An anti-terrorism court on Monday awarded a collective sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment to a man in cases...
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Deputy Convener and former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar has said the people of...
German Ambassador in Pakistan Alfred Granas called on Aseefa Bhutto Zardari at the Bilawal House on Monday and the two...
Comments