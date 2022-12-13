PTI MPAs walk out of PA after being denied to speak on Azam Swati

Opposition lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday protested in the Provincial Assembly of Sindh and later walked out of the House because they were denied an opportunity to speak on the arrest of their party’s Senator Azam Khan Swati.

PA opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, who belongs to the PTI, drew the attention of Deputy Speaker Rehana Laghari, who was chairing the session at the time, saying that the imprisoned Swati’s son Usman was present in the legislature’s visitors’ gallery.

Sheikh welcomed Usman and wished to speak more on the subject, but the chair did not allow the opposition leader to continue, saying that she would grant the permission after completing the agenda for the day’s sitting of the assembly.

However, Sheikh continued to speak on the matter despite the fact that his microphone was switched off. Other PTI MPAs joined him by rising from their chairs and shouting slogans demanding Swati’s release.

Holding placards inscribed with the demand that Swati be released, the opposition legislators assembled near the speaker’s rostrum and kept shouting their slogans. After a while, they walked out of the sitting and did not return until the adjournment of the proceedings.

Electronic tagging

The Sindh Habitual Offenders Monitoring Bill, 2022, was introduced in the House. The bill was referred to the PA’s Standing Committee on Home for further consideration. The bill is aimed at introducing a regime of electronic tagging of habitual offenders involved in robberies, murders, motorbike and car thefts, drug trafficking and other such crimes.

The bill envisages a system of e-tagging habitual offenders to keep a check on their activities once they are freed after obtaining permission from the relevant court of law. After the passage of the bill, the Sindh police would likely purchase 5,000 electronic bracelets to enforce the system of e-tagging habitual offenders.

Claims about wheat

The legislature was informed that there is no truth in the opposition’s claims that wheat procured by the provincial government has either been stolen or rotted.

The clarification was provided by Food Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla while responding to the queries of lawmakers during the question hour of the session. He challenged the opposition to present proof to prove their allegations.

He told the House that the government has proper storage facilities for preserving 1.4 million wheat bags, while other makeshift arrangements have been used to store another 500,000 bags.

He recalled that when the Pakistan Peoples Party came into power in the province in 2008, the provincial government fixed the price of Rs1,200 per 40 kilograms of wheat, and it was increased to Rs4,000 for the upcoming wheat cultivation season.

He hoped that the latest floods would have increased the fertility of the farmlands of the province to help them cultivate more wheat crops. He said the government has been providing free seeds to farmers to grow wheat due to the massive losses caused by the floods. Chawla also said that there is no situation of drought or food shortage in Thar, pointing out that the desert area of the province has become green after the recent monsoon rains.