TPL REIT gets land for tech park

KARACHI: TPL REIT Fund I has completed its acquisition of land for a tech park project, a statement said on Monday.

The company secretary notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange that TPL REIT Fund I had completed the acquisition of an initial portfolio of real estate assets after completing the acquisition of land for its ‘Tech Park’ project by way of acquiring 100 percent stake in TPL Technology Zone Phase I (Pvt) Ltd from TPL Properties Limited against the issuance of 162.5 million REIT units.

The transaction has completed the strategic investment of Rs7,100 million in the TPL REIT Fund I by TPL Properties Limited.