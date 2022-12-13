KATI resents non-opening of LCs

KARACHI: The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) on Monday urged the government to allow the traders buy dollars from the open market for letter of credits (LCs), saying the central bank was not opening them LCs and their containers had been stuck at the port, causing huge demurrage charges.

Due to the demurrage charges, the traders were suffering huge losses, which they cannot afford, KATI president Faraz-ur-Rehman said. He also asked the government to move the stuck containers to customs warehouses to avoid demurrage charges in dollars. “We believe that there is a severe shortage of foreign exchange in the country, according to media reports, the State Bank has reserves of $6.7 billion as of December 2, which is only the amount to pay one month's import bill.”

KATI president proposed that the government should allow the traders to bring cash dollars from abroad to avoid losses by removing the goods stuck at the port. He further asked the government to take all stakeholders into confidence regarding the ongoing economic conditions of the country, and formulate a comprehensive long-term economic policy that for at least 10 years.