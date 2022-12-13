Gold hits record Rs169,650/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs2,350 per tola on Monday to new all-time high rates in the country on the back of high prices of the precious metal in the international market as well as an instability in the Pak rupee, dealers said.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs169,650 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs2,016 to Rs145,448.
In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $3 to $1,794 per ounce. Silver rates increased by Rs80 to Rs1,970 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also increased by Rs68.58 to Rs1,688.95. Silver rates also stood the highest ever in the country.
