Stalled labour transitions

LAHORE: Labour markets in all developing economies have to pass through transition from farm to non-farm, rural to urban, unorganised to organised, subsistence self-employment to decent wage employment, and school to work. These transition in Pakistan’s economy are painfully slow.

Transition of labour from farm to non-farm indicates that the country is moving towards mechanised farming, reducing the need of human labour. It also depicts that labour is needed in non-farm activities like trade, service and manufacturing.

This is a sign of economic progress prosperity in the country. Unfortunately, this is not happening in Pakistan. More that 40 percent of the labour force in the country is still tied to agriculture. The government failed to capitalise from the opportunities that could facilitate this transition.

Speedy development in the rural regions was not the priority of the planners. That could have facilitated creation of non-farm jobs in these regions to ensure equitable and sustained growth. There is still time to make a paradigm shift in development priorities by giving more importance to rural development where majority of the Pakistanis live. This is an achievable object, as infrastructure development has linked semi-rural towns with villages much better than before, so isolation has gone down.

Migration from rural to urban occurs when new job opportunities are created in the city due to increased economic activities and industrialisation. With no job creation in the city for the last few years, the migration from the rural areas has stopped.

In fact many workers who went back to their villages during Covid-19 have stayed back because the cost of living in the cities has gone beyond the incomes they earn in cities. They live in their ancestral homes on odd jobs available in rural areas.

The state must create opportunities through incentives for setting up industrial zones particularly for agro-based industries in rural areas. The only long-term solution is to make rural areas a better habitat for job creation.

For the time being, we cannot take jobs to people so we will have to take people to jobs which is migration. The current infrastructure deficit reinforces an already skewed geography of work by amplifying job clustering to existing cities rather than creating new ones.

The only sustainable, long-term solutions lie in an integrated approach to education, employability and employment -- that will arise from the reform of current regimes in infrastructure, education, skill development and labour laws.

The third factor that indicates a progressing economy, is the shifting of labour force from unorganised sector to the organised sector. This happens when the organised sector is flourishing and crowding out unorganised sector through better and quality products at lower rates than the unorganised sector.

Unfortunately, this process has stalled in Pakistan in the last fifteen years. The size of the unorganised sector is increasing and of organised businesses reducing. Over 70 percent of the workforce is employed by the unorganised sector. It is the unorganised sector where most of the women are engaged.

The unorganised sector pays half the minimum wage to its workers and much less to its women workers.

The weight of poverty falls most heavily on women in rural areas who have a very low level of education and who are subject to a multitude of cultural and other social constraints. Women are vital contributors to the economic survival of poor households and family reliance on women’s earnings increases with the extent of poverty. Funds are hard to come by for women welfare projects as they do not fit the scheme of conventional development. The challenge going forward is for this segment of the social sector to redefine the rules.

Those who earn through self-employment see no opportunity to land a decent job. They earn more than what they would get in the unorganised sector. Jobs are not available in the organised sector.