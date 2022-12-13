FPCCI collaborates with BOI to help boost foreign direct investment

KARACHI: The Board of Investment (BOI) and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) have agreed to form a joint consultative working group to help constitute and effectively operationalise an independent body called ‘Invest Pakistan’, a statement said on Monday.

FPCCI president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said the body would ensure policy advocacy initiatives with a support and full-backing of the private-sector to promote and facilitate foreign direct investment in the country.

“We have decided to lend a helping hand to make this initiative a success story in the broader national interest,” he added. The apex body’s chief stated that the concept note of the initiative entailed giving up to 80 percent representation to the private sector on Invest Pakistan board and 51 percent equity or shareholding to the sector.

“However, the exact modalities and ToRs [terms of references] will be worked out when the meetings of the working group take place.” Suleman Chawla, senior vice president of FPCCI, who co-chaired the meeting with Ambreen Iftikhar, Additional Secretary BOI, at the FPCCI head office, said, “the public-private partnership (PPP) frameworks have proven to be most successful the world over – be it promoting FDI or enticing private-sector investments.”

He added that PPP mechanism ensured first-hand knowledge and expertise on a sectorial-level from the business, industry and trade community. Ambreen Iftikhar outlined the objectives of the body, saying intuitive as it would help develop a new and innovative private partnership to facilitate, promote and convert FDI, while ensuring a possibility of joint equity of the body between the public and private sectors.

She continued that it would work as a seat on the policy negotiation and decision-making forums to avoid disconnect between government institutions and the business community. Joint targeting of investment and customised resolution of binding constraints and branding Pakistan through actual investment successes rather through verbose material would also included in the objectives of the body, the additional secretary informed.

Apart from its president and SVP, FPCCI has nominated three other of its prominent members to the joint consultative working group namely Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, immediate past president of the trade body, Amjad Rafi, chairman of Pakistan-Turkiye Joint Business Council of FPCCI, and Jawaid Ilyas, the chairman of Pakistan-China Business Council of the federation.