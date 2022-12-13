Rupee extends losses to sixth session

KARACHI: The rupee continued a downtrend against the dollar for a sixth straight session, with negative sentiments on the country's dwindling foreign exchange reserves, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local unit closed at 224.65, losing 0.11 percent against the previous close of Rs224.40. The rupee has depreciated by 21.45 percent against the US dollar in the ongoing calendar year.

The external sector figures are not encouraging for the country as the foreign exchange reserves are dwindling with foreign inflows not in sight yet. During the previous week, the rupee had registered minor depreciation across all five sessions to end with a cumulative fall of 0.32 percent against the US dollar in the interbank market.

In the open market, the domestic currency closed the day at Rs231.50, as compared to the last close of Rs229.70. The dealers predicted that the rupee to remain under pressure in the coming days as the country was not seen receiving any foreign financing. However, some expressed hope that friendly countries, especially Suadi Arabia and China to extend financial support to Pakistan as the government had also claimed to working for it.