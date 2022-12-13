Stocks end down as continuous uncertainty spooks investors

Stocks inched lower on Monday with investors remaining on the sidelines, fretting over the continuous political and economic instability, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-shares index shed 0.38 percent or 157.73 points to close at 41,540.55 points against 41,698.28 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 41,784.48 points, while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,507.79 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks closed lower amid pressure in scrips across the board on investor concerns for political and economic instability.”

Pakistan’s foreign exchange crises impacting industries, uncertainty over the outcome of the talks between Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the ninth review and concerns regarding the surging government debt played a catalytic role in the bearish close, he added.

KSE-30 index also decreased by 48.91 points or 0.32 percent to close at 15,353.47 points compared with 15,402.38 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares decreased by 58 million shares to 133.556 million shares from 191.388 million shares. The trading value dropped to Rs3.236 billion from Rs3.583 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.610 trillion from Rs6.640 trillion. Out of 323 companies active in the session, 92 closed in green, 204 in red and 27 remained unchanged.

Analyst Muhammad Arbash at Topline Securities said lacklustre activity was witnessed at the bourse as the benchmark KSE-100 index settled at 41,540 points level (down 0.38 percent). “After a positive opening, market witnessed some profit taking as investors remained concerned over economic and political conditions which led the market to make an intraday low of 157 points,” he said.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Premium Tex, up Rs44 to stand at Rs668.90/share, followed by Indus Motor Co, up Rs19.14 to stand at Rs995.01/share.

A significant decline was noted in the shares of Unilever Foods, down Rs750 to close at Rs25,000/share, followed by Nestle Pakistan, down Rs131 to close at Rs5,650/share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the week began with a range-bound session at the PSX. “The benchmark KSE-100 index opened in the green but failed to maintain momentum due to political and economic uncertainty, as investors chose to stay on the side lines,” it reported.

Volumes on the mainboard remained low, though decent volumes were recorded in the third-tier stocks.

Sectors that contributed to the performance included chemicals (-33.2 points), commercial banks (-32.6 points), automobile parts and accessories (-16.9 points), oil marketing companies (-15.8 points), and food and personal care products (-15.3 points).

Dewan Motors remained the volume leader with 8.523 million shares that increased by Rs1.11 to end at Rs16.68 per share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 7.264 million shares. Its scrip closed lower by 3 paisas to stand at Rs1.35 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Dewan Farooque Sp, Ghani ChemicalXB, Media Times Ltd, Habib Bank, Ghani Glo HolXB, Summit Bank, TPL Properties and Hascol Petrol.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 20.136 million shares from 24.591 million shares.