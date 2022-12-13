SECP’s company registration up 10pc in Nov

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has registered 2,380 new companies in November 2022, indicating an increase of 10 percent compared to the corresponding period last year.

Total capitalisation (paid-up-capital) of the newly incorporated companies stands at Rs1.9 billion, while the total number of registered companies now stands at 182,598.

Among the newly incorporated companies, about 59 percent were registered as private limited companies, 39 percent as single member companies, and 2 percent were public unlisted companies, not for profit associations, trade organisations and limited liability partnership (LLP), said a statement on Monday.

About 99.9 percent of the companies were registered online. In November, the SECP also registered three investment companies / micro finance companies with paid-up capital of Rs255 million.

In November, the real estate development and construction sector took the lead with the incorporation of 407 companies followed by information technology with 347 and trading with 300 companies. Subsequently, the SECP registered 258 services companies, 87 food and beverage companies, 82 education, 81 tourism, 76 corporate agricultural farming, 70 e-commerce, 63 marketing and advertisement, 62 engineering, 57 textile, and 50 pharmaceutical companies.

It also registered 43 healthcare companies, 38 mining and quarrying firms, 37 chemical, 35 fuel and energy, 31 transport, 30 power generation, 27 communications, 18 each cosmetics and toiletries and lodging firms, 14 broadcasting and telecasting firms, 13 each auto and allied and paper and board companies, 12 cables and electrical goods firms, 9 arts and culture companies, and 102 companies in other sectors.

Foreign investment has been reported in 85 new companies from Afghanistan, Austria, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Hong Kong, Jordan, Korea South, Mauritius, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Tunisia, Turkey, UAE, UK and the US.

As a result of SECP’s eServices integration with Federal Board of Revenue and various provincial departments, 2,211 companies were registered with the FBR for generation of NTN, 57 companies with EOBI, 32 companies with PESSI/SESSI and 43 companies with the Excise and Taxation Department.