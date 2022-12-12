Stray dogs given modern medical facilities

Islamabad: The medical team at the Stray Dogs Population Control Centre has successfully treated a stray dog who was shifted there some time back and later developed a severe illness called enteritis, opthalmonyiasis and bloody lacrimation.

According to the details, the case of this stray dog was quite complicated but proper medical treatment helped him recover from the illness. He is still under regular care and medication. The centre has been set up with the aim to use humane methods to manage free-roaming dogs in Islamabad often seen by the residents as a threat due to their aggressive behaviour. Special arrangements have been made for the training of injured animals at this centre. The stray dogs are vaccinated instead of being shot and poisoned, which reduces their breeding ability and makes them more humane.

Unlike the practice in other parts of the country where stray dogs are either shot or fed poisoned pellets, the federal capital has a centre where a more humane approach has been adopted to address this problem. The facility features a natural environment where the dogs can freely move about.