Roadside soup stalls sprout up with onset of winter

Islamabad: Chicken corn soup is a sole winter delicacy whose demand increases as soon as the mercury takes a dip in twin cities. Several chicken corn soup vendors are seen in the market catering to people who love to indulge in this winter delicacy.

A huge rush of customers can be witnessed on these stalls as people love to have soup in the evenings with their families. It's a very common affair that people to hang out late at night to try a different kinds of soups available at stalls within their vicinity. Keeping in mind the huge demand for soups in twin cities, the famous bakeries also set up separate stalls to cater to the ever-growing demand for soups that are available in disposable cups or ceramic bowls. Many people rent out a temporary stall in the main points of the market where they sell a variety of soups in winter. The stalls are adorned with bright lights and the aroma pulls the crowd toward them. Chicken soup and chicken corn soups have different stalls and both are offered with or without boiled egg and with different sauces according to the taste and preference of people.