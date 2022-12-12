Greater Thal Canal construction: ‘Refusal to sign ADB loan accord injustice to Punjab’

LAHORE: Provincial Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari has said that the refusal to sign the loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank for the construction of the Greater Thal Canal is injustice not only towards Punjab but also to the people of Pakistan. Availability of water for the irrigation of the farm lands is essential to meet the nutritional needs of growing population. The Greater Canal Thal will irrigate the agricultural lands of the backward districts of Punjab like Khushab, Layyah, Bhakkar, Jhang and Muzaffargarh. The minister stated this while addressing a press conference along with Provincial Minister for Irrigation here Sunday.

He said hindering the construction of the canal would not only increase the farmers’ difficulties but would also economically kill the people associated with the canal system to irrigate their fields.

The Punjab government will not tolerate the injustice to the deprived people of the province and if the federal government did not sign the loan agreement with ADB then, it would proceed completion of the canal project from the province's own resources.