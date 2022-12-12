Decline in vegetable prices yet to benefit consumers

LAHORE: Declining trend in the prices of essential perishable items is not benefiting the consumers as the district administration has failed to implement official list of the commodities.

With the improved supplies, the prices of vegetables have witnessed a declining trend. However, the rates of onion are increasing again as the country is depending on imported onion as onion crops is badly affected by floods in Sindh and Balochistan. Tomato crop was also affected by the floods, but it was cultivated again and supplied in the market, bringing the price down.

Similarly, potatoes rate is also coming down with growing supplies from Punjab. The prices of other vegetables witnessed a decline trend with improved supplies.

This week price of chicken was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs253-261 per kg, sold at Rs300-330 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs22 per kg, fixed at Rs392 per kg, and sold Rs430-800 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was further reduced by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs46-50 per kg, B-Grade fixed at Rs40-44 per kg, C-grade at Rs35-38 per kg, mixed sold at Rs60-70 per kg. The price of onion A-grade was gained by Rs22 per kg, fixed at Rs205-210 kg, sold at Rs240-250 per kg, B-grade increased by Rs20 per kg, at Rs180-185 per kg, sold at Rs210-220 per kg, and C-grade by Rs23 per kg, fixed at Rs165-170 per kg, sold at sold at Rs180-200 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade further declined by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs112-120 per kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg, B-grade at Rs100-107 per kg, and C-grade, fixed Rs80–86 per kg, B&C sold at Rs100-120 per kg. The price of garlic local was unchanged at Rs235-245 per kg, sold at Rs280-320 per kg, and garlic Chinese increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs290-300 sold at Rs350-400 per kg. Sweet pumpkin was unchanged at Rs28-30 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Arum was further gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs120-125 per kg, sold at Rs200-250 per kg. Green chili price A-grade increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs150-155 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg, B-grade reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg. Capsicum price further reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs60-63 per kg, sold at Rs100-120per kg. Price of cauliflower was further reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs35-37 per kg, sold at Rs50-60 per kg, cabbage by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs38-40 per kg, sold Rs60-80 per kg. Carrot Chinese was unchanged at Rs140-145 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg, carrot local fixed at Rs48-50 per kg, sold at Rs40-60 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs40-42 per kg, sold Rs60-80 per kg. Beetroot was sold at Rs200 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs20-30 per bundle.

Green beans price was not fixed but sold at Rs300-400 per kg. Decline in vegetable prices yet to benefit consumers Radish price was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs25-27 per kg, sold at Rs20-40 per kg. Pea price was further reduced by Rs20 per kg, Rsfixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs120-125per kg.