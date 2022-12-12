No time to reform

Current economic mess cannot be averted without overhauling the governance and institutional mechanisms. The window of reform has closed. Pakistan wasted time in experimentation. Political economy of power play never allowed Pakistan to introduce genuine reforms. Power players always dictated the reform agenda and actions to satisfy the greed of elite class. There can be many reasons of failure but the most prominent reason are lack of will to reform and parasitic behavior of elite class, patch work in the name of reforms, tourist experts and undesired interference of International Financial Institution (IFIs). Besides, reform agenda changed with the change of government, as every government wanted to maximise benefits for its cronies and supporters. For example, when a party is power, they advocate privatization, but it opposes it when in opposition.

In this context, it is extremely difficult to draw agenda for overhauling the governance and institutions. First, Pakistan will have to go for overhauling the bureaucratic system. For that purpose, first intervention should be to change the induction policy, procedures, and merit system. There should be no general recruitment system and every ministry should devise its own recruitment system according to its needs and requirements. For example, ministry of finance must be headed by political economists and staff must be from the fields of economics, finance, social development, and governance etc. Second, there should be no inter-ministerial transfer system. Fourth, there should be strict ban on rehiring the retired bureaucrats and consultancy work for the bureaucrats.

Second, Pakistan does not have good planning system. It is exclusive in nature and weak in execution. There is strong need for making planning process inclusive and intensive. Policy/plan formulation process must be rigorous, consultative and take one or two years for finalisation. The consultation process should start from gross roots, making it immune from influence of so-called representatives of NGOs, think tanks etc. We can learn from China for better planning, especially from the process of development of five-year plans. A few suggestions are: a) industry, trade, and economy policies must be develop in consultation with business community but without its influence, b) development agenda must be discussed with local governments starting from village, and c) planning process must be led by indigenous wisdom, utilisation of local resources, putting an end to the expat and tourist expert culture.

Third, there is need for improving the business environment. It is required to create enabling environment, which can attract investment and industry. Government will have to work on three areas immediately. First, empower the Board of Investment (BOI) to devise policies and execution of plans. Second, BOI can be run as joint venture between government and business community. Third, process of registration of business must be fast and required days for registration should not exceed 10 days from the day of application. Fourth, tax system must not be extractive (it means that government should not squeeze industry or business community or common man to fulfill revenue targets). As, Ibn Khaldun said, tax rates should be rationalised and net must be expanded. It will help business to flourish and government to have more resources.

Fourth, Pakistan also needs to improve the implementation and monitoring frameworks. It is a well-established fact that implementation and monitoring are the weakest links in the execution of policies and programs. Often the deadlines are not observed. It costs country on many fronts including increase cost of the project. Besides, political point scoring also creates problems. Government tries to prove that all is good, and opposition presents a scary picture. Pakistan can look at three proposed interventions to overcome these problems.

First, to curb political game, constitute a joint committee of heads of five leading political parties (not government or opposition), opposition leader, chief of services, judiciary chief and headed by Prime Minister. Second, the committee must be responsible for failure or success of any interventions and there should be no point scoring. Formulation of committee will also end accountability drama and pave the way for result-oriented interventions. As, there will be no space for blame game. Third, tag promotion of government employees with successful execution of a specific number of programs.

Fifth, there should be complete ban on hiring retired personals from local and international institutions, no matter what. It has introduced new means of corruption and exploitation. It frustrates youth, which instigate youth to rebel against the system at different names including religion, ethnicity, class etc.

Pakistan needs to learn about the importance of indigenous wisdom and role of Islamic laws to revive the economy. The Father of the Nation always emphasised on the role of indigenous wisdom and Islamic principles for building a prosperous society (Speech at opening ceremony of State Bank of Pakistan). Lastly, being an Islamic country “Interest (Riba) System” must be eliminated, as it is declared war with Allah and His Prophet (PBUH). In the presence of this war, Pakistan can never overcome problems, leave alone the dream of development.