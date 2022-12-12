SCCI wants Chinese investment in KP

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Muhammad Ishaq has said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an important agreement between Pakistan and China that will take trade and cooperation to the peak.

He said this during his visit to China Window, a Chinese Cultural and Information Centre here on Sunday.

The SCCI chief visited various galleries of the centre and evinced keen interest in the items displaced there, especially those related to the CPEC. He signed the friendship wall and recorded his comments in the visitors’ book.

He hoped the China Window will play a positive role in strengthening people-to-people contact between the two brotherly countries.

Muhammad Ishaq said the businessmen of the province went through very difficult times but the business community of Peshawar and KP will continue to play a positive role in the development of the country if the KP and federal governments provided facilities.

The SCCI chief hoped that the CPEC cluster of projects will usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the country. He asked the Chinese investors to prioritize investments in Peshawar and KP.

Muhammad Ishaq said that Peshawar is the gateway to Central Asia. He believed that the Rashakai Economic Zone will not only provide employment to the local people but also Pakistan will earn valuable foreign exchange from exports.

He said a delegation of businessmen from Peshawar would meet Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong and invite him to visit the SCCI.