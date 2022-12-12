PkMAP to be reorganised in Hazara, says leader

MANSEHRA: The Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) is being reorganised in eight districts of the Hazara Division to effectively raise the issues faced by the people in the country.

“We are going to reorganise our party in the Hazara Division as the people of different districts are still deprived of their due rights,” PkMAP Divisional president Zahid Khan told reporters in Judbah, the district headquarters of Torghar, on Sunday.

He said that the Tarbela Dam affectees, who had rendered great sacrifices for the country and their houses and even graveyards of their forefathers were inundated in its reservoir, were still deprived of the royalty and other benefits.

“We want to preserve the rights of the people in Hazara division and the rest of the country. The Tarbela Dam affectees have not been given royalty and other benefits,” Khan said.

He added that his party was being reorganised in Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas.

“We will ensure the induction of such personalities as office-bearers, who could effectively raise the voice of the people,” he added.

He said that his party chief, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, would shortly visit Hazara Division and address a public gathering either in Torghar or Mansehra and announce his future line of action.