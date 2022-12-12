Dilip Kumar’s ancestral home: Fans set deadline for KP govt to launch restoration work

PESHAWAR: Fans and cultural activists on Sunday set a one-month deadline for the KP government to honour its earlier commitments and launch work to restore the ancestral home of Subcontinent cinema legend from Peshawar, Muhammad Yusuf Khan, popularly known by his screen name of Dilip Kumar.

The demand was made as the cultural activists and others gathered at the birthplace of the iconic star to mark his 100th birthday.

The Culture Heritage Council had arranged the programme in the ramshackle house of the great thespian who was born here into a Hindko-speaking Awan family on December 11, 1922 and passed away in Mumbai on July 7, last year, after making enormous contributions to the cineworld.

The house, which is in a rundown condition, is located in Feelkhana Nawab Khan in Mohallah Khudadaad at the back of the historic Qissa Khwani Bazaar.

The fans have been arranging Dilip Kumar’s birthday celebrations here at his family home for the last three years in a bid to remind the KP government of its promises to restore the structure which was built 136 years ago by the family of Dilip Kumar before moving to Mumbai in the early 1930s in connection with business in undivided India.

Speaking at the 100th birthday function, Shakeel Waheedullah Khan, president of the Culture Heritage Council, came down hard on the Archaeology and Culture departments of the KP government for not taking steps for conserving the birthplace of Dilip Kumar who hailed from this city.

“The historic city of Peshawar has produced great figures and Dilip Kumar was one of them who attained an iconic status in the cineworld for his unmatched work,” said Shakeel Waheedullah Khan as he paid tributes to the late star who was an eminent social worker as well.

He said Dilip sahib had a great attachment to his ancestral home and the city of his birth. “He visited his family home when he was here in 1988 and recalled the fond memories of his childhood spent here,” said the cultural activist.

Shakeel Waheedullah flayed the Archaeology and Cultural departments of the KP government for reneging on their promises to conserve Dilip Kumar’s house and turn it into a museum.

He recalled that various governments had announced from time to time to conserve this house but these promises were never honoured which was a matter of concern for the cultural activists.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] government has been ruling the KP for the last nine years but it could not launch the work to conserve this house. PTI Chairman Imran Khan should not forget that it was Dilip sahib who had raised funds by attending functions in Pakistan when he (Imran) wanted to construct Shaukat Khanum Hospital for the cancer patients in Lahore,” said Shakeel as he implored the PTI government in KP to start the work forthwith to save and restore the structure which, otherwise, may fall down any time.

The speaker said that the house had suffered damage recently due to poor upkeep. He feared it may collapse if immediate steps were not taken by the KP government to restore it.

He said the KP government was befooling the cultural activists by repeatedly claiming that funds had been allocated for the restoration of the structure but the restoration work was yet to be started.

The heritage body chief said the cultural activists were ready to undertake the work by raising the funds for the purpose but only after the KP government acknowledged its inability to carry out the task.

“We will raise funds and restore this house in two years if the KP government fails to do the needful,” declared Shakeel Waheedullah.

Other people also spoke on the occasion and urged the KP government to take emergency steps and restore the house or else it would be too late keeping in view the poor condition of the structure.