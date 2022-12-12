Amir Muqam says PTI govt ruined economy

TAKHT BHAI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) provincial president and Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Amir Muqam on Sunday said the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ruined the economy due its incompetence.

Addressing a gathering, he said that the PTI leaders had created fissures among the people and the state institutions for their political interests.

He said the PTI leadership was misleading the nation particularly the youth by telling lies and spreading propaganda.

Commenting on the apology of a British newspaper to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said that baseless allegations were leveled against the Sharif family.

Amir Muqam said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would soon arrive in the country, adding the PMLN was the only political force, which had the ability to steer the country out of the prevailing crises.

“It will take some time before the government is able to provide relief to the people. The economic recovery needs some time,” he added. He said that the PMLN had a competent team of economic experts, who were working hard to revive the economy and control inflation. He predicted that PTI Chairman Imran Khan would land in jail before the next general election.

Amir Muqam said the one, who had been declared ‘Sadiq and Amin’ had sold watches received as gifts. He said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement led federal government was ready to call the general election, but the country’s economy did not warrant it.