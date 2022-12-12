Currency markets sealed in FIA operation

PESHAWAR: Federal Investigation Agency conducted an operation in the

biggest currency market in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

in a bid to bring an end to the black market of US dollar to help strengthen

the rupee.

An official said that over 250 operations have been conducted against the currency dealers involved in Hundi, Hawala as well as black marketing of dollars and other foreign currency during the current year. He said that Rs66 million and over 150,000 dollars have been recovered during the operations.

The officials said the fresh operation was conducted along with police against the currency dealers in Chowk Yadgar on Sunday where three markets were sealed.