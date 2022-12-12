Currency markets sealed in FIA operation

PESHAWAR: Federal Investigation Agency conducted an operation in the
biggest currency market in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
in a bid to bring an end to the black market of US dollar to help strengthen
the rupee.
An official said that over 250 operations have been conducted against the currency dealers involved in Hundi, Hawala as well as black marketing of dollars and other foreign currency during the current year. He said that Rs66 million and over 150,000 dollars have been recovered during the operations.
The officials said the fresh operation was conducted along with police against the currency dealers in Chowk Yadgar on Sunday where three markets were sealed.
BARA: Pakistan Tehreek Insaf leaders for the Khyber tribal district chapter said on Sunday the federal government had...
PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Muhammad Ishaq has said the China-Pakistan Economic...
MANSEHRA: The Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party is being reorganised in eight districts of the Hazara Division to...
KOHAT: MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V. in partnership with the Joint Venture Consortium of Tal Block and in...
PESHAWAR: Fans and cultural activists on Sunday set a one-month deadline for the KP government to honour its earlier...
MARDAN: The traffic jams have become the order of the day in the Mardan city and the traffic wardens seem to be...
Comments