Certificates distributed among 23 jail inmates

ABBOTTABAD: Inspector General of Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saadat Hassan has said that the prison department has been imparting vocational skills to inmates to make them pr ductive citizens.

He was addressing at the certificate distribution ceremony of Dress Making Training Course completed by 23 inmates under Kamyab Jawan Programme, funded by National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) at Abbottabad district jail on Sunday.

The certificates were awarded to 13 inmates as 10 others, who completed the training course, have already been released. Attendees were invited to the ceremony inside the jail.

The IG prisons appreciated the efforts of jail management and said that despite financial constraints, the management had been trying to facilitate the inmates by modern ways to impart vocational skills

and contemporary disciplines to inmates.

He further said that such skill development activities in jails across the province would have a positive impact on society as they would not become a burden on society when released. He lauded the conduct of sports competitions and said such programmes for prisoners would assist in transforming the prisoners into productive members of society.

Saadat Hussan further said that in the light of the vision of the KP government, they had been making reforms all over the province and trying to provide a better environment in jails.

Superintendent Jail Hamid Azam in his welcome address presented a report of social activities being carried out in the Abbottabad Jail, including the establishment of library, computer center, dispensary, sports gala activities and Vocational Training Center.

He further said that informal education, with the active involvement of social sector organisations including National Commission for Human Development.