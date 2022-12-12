FIA contractual staff not paid for 6 months

PESHAWAR: Contractual staff of the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency have not been paid salaries for the last six months.

An official said the contractual staff hired for the cybercrime wing are also still waiting for the renewal of their contract. Besides, the government exchequer is unable to pay salaries to the staff for the last six months, resulting in severe financial crises among the staff who are unable to run their kitchens and meet their expenses.