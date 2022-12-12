Roadside soup stalls sprout up with onset of winter

Islamabad : Chicken corn soup is a sole winter delicacy whose demand increases as soon as the mercury takes a dip in twin cities. Several chicken corn soup vendors are seen in the market catering to people who love to indulge in this winter delicacy.

A huge rush of customers can be witnessed on these stalls as people love to have soup in the evenings with their families. It's a very common affair that people to hang out late at night to try a different kinds of soups available at stalls within their vicinity. Keeping in mind the huge demand for soups in twin cities, the famous bakeries also set up separate stalls to cater to the ever-growing demand for soups that are available in disposable cups or ceramic bowls.

Many people rent out a temporary stall in the main points of the market where they sell a variety of soups in winter. The stalls are adorned with bright lights and the aroma pulls the crowd toward them. Chicken soup and chicken corn soups have different stalls and both are offered with or without boiled egg and with different sauces according to the taste and preference of people. There is no fixed price for the soup as the medium cup ranges up to 200 to 250 now.

While taking to Ashraf Khan, a stall owner said that he is content with his daily sale which is more than Rs15,000 daily. He makes a big container of soup daily and starts selling it in the evening and it is all consumed till midnight.

Mohammad Zubair, who has a soup vendor said that with the start of winter, there is a huge demand for chicken soups, chicken ‘yakhni’, and hot and sour soups, which are equally delicious and famous its taste. People come from far away places to get his ‘yakhni’ and chicken corn soup who has a stall in a local market.