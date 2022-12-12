Sit-in outside HEC

Islamabad : All Pakistan University BPS Teachers Association (APUBTA) to observe sit-in in front of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Head Office, Sector H-9, Islamabad from Wednesday, December 14, 2022.
The sit-in will continue till the demands of APUBTA are met and promotion policy is approved by the HEC commission to the entire satisfaction of university teachers. It was decided in a meeting of the core committee of APUBTA here on Sunday. The meeting was chaired by the President Dr. Sami ur Rehman, General Secretary Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad, Dr. Imtiaz Shafiq, Dr. Hafsa Jamshaid, Dr. Kamran Zakaria, Dr. Manzoor Naazer, Dr. Zafar, Dr. Jawad, Dr. Hamid, besides others.
