‘Treat us as humans’: Sanitation workers demand on Human Rights Day

Islamabad : Sanitation workers from 24 districts gathered in the federal capital on International Human Rights Day and demanded that the government and society treat them as human beings. Social stigma, hatred, and prejudicial treatment towards sanitation workers, as if they were outcasts, were the root cause of the horrible treatment they received from society in general and the state in particular.

The programme titled “The Frist Dignity Convention and 4th Annual Dignity Awards Ceremony for Promoting Dignity and Decent Working Conditions for Sanitation Workers in Pakistan” presented a chart expressing “deepest respect and gratitude for sanitation workers irrespective of their social status, gender, religion, sect, caste, colour or ethnicity.”

Opening the programme, French Ambassador to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey, said the plight of sanitation workers was overlooked, which is why the French government had extended support to these marginalised workers. Workers who had gathered from all four provinces strongly condemned the “dehumanising attitude towards sanitation workers”.

They demanded that school textbooks and public service messages be brought forth to discourage the inhuman treatment of the workers. According to the Center for Law and Justice (CLJ), one of the programme’s organisers, each year, hundreds of workers die while opening clogged sewer lines and cleaning busy roads. Because the workers are not provided with safety equipment, most suffer from skin and lung diseases, said CLJ Executive Director Mary James Gill. “Workers do not have financial security and health coverage”. “Sanitation is an essential service and falls under the ambit of the local government”, said Common Law Chambers senior counsel Syed Ali Raza Shah, who presented a white paper on laws related to sanitation workers.