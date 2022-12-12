127 get MBBS degrees

LAHORE:The first convocation of Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Medical and Dental College Lahore (SKZMDC) was held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal here.

A total number of 127 graduates were awarded MBBS degrees on this occasion. Gold Medals were also distributed to 17 graduates and 61 graduates received Silver Medals. Prof Dr Tanveer Khalid, Vice Chancellor Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Medical University Islamabad, was the chief guest of convocation.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr Sibgha Zulfiqar, Chairperson and Dean of Shaikh Zayed Medical Complex, Lahore, Dr Akbar Hussain Administrator along with Prof Maruf Aziz Khan, Pro-Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences, Prof Dr Kashif Malik, Vice-Principal of Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Medical and Dental College participated and Prof Dr Naveed Aslam participated. Heads of different medical colleges, all faculty members, students and their parents were also present on the occasion.

The chief guest of the ceremony Prof Dr Tanveer Khaliq congratulated the students who graduated from SKZMDC. Prof Dr Sibgha Zulfiqar said the medical college has crossed the milestones of development in a very short time period.

PhD degrees: Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to its scholars.

Fatima Hassan was given degree in the subject of Home Economics (Food & Nutrition) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Development and Validation of Diet Quality Index for Adolescent Girls’, Tahir Khan in the subject of History after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Refugee Rehabilitation and Settlement, 1947-71: Issues and Policies’, Aamir Sohail in the subject of Commerce after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Role of Shariah Governance, Financial Innovation and Shariah Rating in Performance of Islamic Financial Institutions with Moderation of Perceived Risk’, Fatima Jabeen in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Ambient Air Pollution During Winter Smog and Its Impact on Health of The Population of Lahore, Pakistan’ and Abdul Basit in the subject of Special Education after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Development of a Package for Teachers of Children With Cerebral Palsy for Improvement of Students’ Fine Motor Skills to Support Their Academic Activities’.