Journalists’ colony: Pervaiz hands over plots allotment letters to affectees

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi resolved a 17-year old issue of Journalist Colony Lahore and allotted substitute plots to the affectees of B Block Sunday.

A ceremony was organised at CM office for the allotment of plots to the 84 affectees of B Block. The CM handed over allotment letters to the affectees of B Block. Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister stated that during first phase such affectees were given plots in the Journalist Colony whose plots constructions had already been made. The other affectees of B Block will be allotted plots on the land available in the Journalist Colony in the next phase. The CM promised to give plot to every affectee of B Block, adding such affectees of B Block whose plots are clear can build their houses immediately. He asserted that there was no scope of any land-grabber mafia in Journalist Colony. A police post will also be built in the Journalist Colony, adding possession of F Block plots was given.

The CM apprised that approval for Phase 2 of Journalist Colony was also accorded and other journalists can also build their houses. The Phase 2 members were not only granted 700 kanal land but development work is going to be launched on it soon. Directives have been issued to RUDA and LDA for Phase 2 construction. All journalists will be given 5,5 marla plots each in phase 2.

The CM outlined that sick and disabled journalists not having membership of press club would also be given plots. He announced granting 150 percent special allowance to the officers and staff members of DGPR along with granting two months’ salary as honorarium to the PJHF officials. Lahore Press Club President Azam Chaudhry remarked that Pervaiz Elahi won the hearts of journalists, adding they were grateful to the chief minister for approving F Block, B Block, Phase2, restoring annual grant along with the payment of insurance premium by the Punjab government every year.

ACS(Home) Captain(Retd) Asad Ullah Khan, Secretary Information Asif Bilal Lodhi, Press Secretary to CM Iqbal Chaudhry, DGPR Rao Parvez Akhtar, ADGPR Rubina Zahid and others attended the ceremony.